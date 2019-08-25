Boston Globe Obituaries
COL. HILTRUD G. SPORS "HILLI" HOULE

HOULE, Col. Hiltrud G. Spors "Hilli" USAF, Ret., Aug. 24, 2019, age 84. Daughter of the late Adalbert & Maria Lietz Spors. Sister of the late Ursula Calvert & husband, the late William Calvert. Aunt of Christina, William & Martin Calvert. Great-aunt of Maria Calvert. The wife of the late Norman Houle, she is survived by his children, Stephen, Kevin & Maureen Houle, Gardena Abramowitz, Jeffrey Houle & families. Visiting Tues., Aug. 27th from 4-7 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Wed., Aug. 28th at 10 A.M. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton. Interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Albers, IL will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to either the Society of Air Force Nurses, P.O. Box 681026, San Antonio, TX 78268, or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, MA 01720, confidentially assisting neighbors in need without regard to religion, politics, culture or ethnicity. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
