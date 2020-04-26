|
|
KEANE, Coleman F. Age 86, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully On April 22, 2020. Coleman was born in Camus, County Galway Ireland in 1933, and immigrated to Boston in 1967. Upon attending a dance at the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury, he met his beloved wife, Agnes (Hamill) Keane, and the two celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Coleman was a hardworking man, who spent over 40 years with the Local Laborers 223, and was successfully self-employed as a painter. Coleman loved sports, especially his Boston teams, and he kept his Irish roots close to his heart by keeping up with the Irish news, and his Irish tunes could always be heard on his radio. Coleman is survived by his children, Stephen Keane of Quincy, Margaret Keane of Quincy, John Keane of Dorchester, Thomas Keane and his wife Samantha of Abington, Gerard Keane and his partner Ashley Corbin of Dorchester, and Laura McSheen her husband Jerea of Dorchester. Proud grandfather of Bryanna Hoppie and her husband Warren, Tyler Keane, Nicholas Keane, Neriah, Leah, and Israeje McSheen, and great-grandson, Dorian Hoppie. Brother of Thomas and his wife Jamie Keane of Dedham, uncle to Suzie and her husband Tommy Howard, as well as many nieces and nephews, and his extended family in Coatbridge, Scotland. He is predeceased by his parents, Coleman and Annie Keane, and his sister, Mary and her husband Bob Alix. Funeral Services for Coleman are in the care of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home located in DORCHESTER, MA and will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Coleman can be made to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital at www.spauldingrehab.org or checks can be mailed to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020