WALSH, Coleman F. Jr. Age 69 of Norwell, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Coleman F., Sr. and Jean (Smith) Walsh. He grew up in Hull, MA, was a graduate of Northeastern University and a retired sales executive. Coleman is survived by his loving wife Phyllis A. Addivinola of Norwell. He was the brother of Patrick Walsh and his wife Carol of Stoneham, sister of Anne Walsh of Hull, brother-in-law of Debra Walsh of Weymouth, brother of the late James Walsh and of the late Mark Walsh. Coleman was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was also affectionately known as Uncle Coley to many. Coleman was an avid sailor and a longtime member of the Hull Yacht Club. He served on the Executive Board for many years and was Chairman of the Boat Committee. Coleman taught adult sailing and raced competitively in Mass Bay PHRF as well as the annual Figawi Race. He was also a member of the South Shore Model Railway Club of Hingham, which he greatly enjoyed. As a parishioner of St. Andrew's Church in Hanover, Coleman enjoyed being a member of the Vestry where he was involved with fundraising initiatives benefiting the Church. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 11-1 PM in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, HANOVER. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061, or to the Hull Yacht Club, PO Box 796, Hull, MA 02045. For Coleman's complete obituary, directions, and to sign his guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
