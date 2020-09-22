MacDONALD, Colin F. Jr. D.M.D. Age 91 of Milton and Westwood, a longtime Quincy dentist, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2020. Colin was a graduate of LaSalle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island and was awarded a full scholarship to his beloved University of Notre Dame from which he was graduated cum laude in 1950. He then went on to graduate from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1954. After completing his schooling, he served in Norfolk, Virginia as a lieutenant in the United States Navy. An avid sports enthusiast, Colin spent innumerable hours enjoying his children's and grandchildren's sporting and school events. An accomplished pianist, Colin played for countless hours entertaining his family and friends at holiday gatherings. Many of his patients became good friends and he will always be remembered for his keen intellect, his love of family, his kindness and his sense of humor. Colin was the cherished son of Colin F. and Adelaide MacDonald. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mae (Mary Nee). He is the loving father of Mary E. (Richard Quincy), Deborah M. (Jeffrey Marr), the late Colin F. MacDonald, III, Stephen P. MacDonald, D.M.D. (Andrea F.) and Patricia A. (Dale Boch). Affectionately known as "Pa", Colin is the cherished grandfather of Richard Quincy, Jr., Esq. (Eliza L.), Laura Q. Gagne (Eric), Jeffrey Marr, Jr. (Alexandra R.), Katherine M. Marr, Nicole C., Alexis F. and Brenna M. MacDonald and Rebecca M. Boch. He is also the loving great-grandfather of Aidan Gagne and Louisa and Hannah Quincy. He will be sorely missed by all his extended family, friends and former patients. Due to the current situation, funeral services were private. A Mass of Celebration will be held at a later date. Any donations in Colin's memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, 35 Deer Street, Dorchester, MA 02125 or the charity of your choice
