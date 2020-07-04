|
|
MURPHY, Colin J. Age 35, of Wilmington, died suddenly, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Colin was born in Boston, raised and educated in Wilmington. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 2004. He earned his Associate's degree in Building Construction Management from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Colin lived in Wilmington for most of his life. He was employed as a carpenter and was a proud member of Carpenters Union Local 327. Colin enjoyed sports and was an avid Boston sports fan. Colin was known for his big heart and endless generosity.
Beloved son of Kelly L. (Brown) Ravanis and her husband William G. Ravanis, Jr. of Wilmington, John P. Murphy, Jr. and his longtime partner, Colin's stepmother, Monica Fortune, of Braintree. Devoted brother of Ryan K. Murphy and her partner Kevin Crowe of South Boston. Loving grandson of Kathleen E. Dew and her husband Ben of Hudson, the late John P. Murphy, the late Dale R. and Jacqualine M. Brown, and Pauline Ravanis of Lexington and the late William G. Ravanis.
Colin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In light of current events, funeral services will take place privately. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, donations in Colin's memory may be made to the Gavin Foundation, Attn: Development, 675 East 4 th Street, P.O. Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127 or by visiting www.gavinfoundation.org.
Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020