Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN L. PRICE


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLIN L. PRICE Obituary
PRICE, Colin L. Of North Andover, formerly of Lexington, May 6, 2020. Beloved son of Jennifer A.L. Price of Bedford and the late Robert Price. Loving father of Ian Price and Ella Price and former husband of Alison Chamberlin Price, all of Stratham, NH. Devoted brother of Stephen Price of Middle Island, NY and Ted Price of Wayland. Uncle of Henry Price, Nina Price and the late Adam Price, brother-in-law of Elizabeth Price and nephew of Richard Lee. He is also survived by cousins Rick Lee, Barbara Stechert, and Monika Lee and other extended family members who loved him.

Colin was born November 13, 1963 in Cambridge. He grew up in Lexington and later lived in many Boston neighborhoods and nearby smaller cities and towns. A graduate of Lexington High School, Colin later received his BFA in photography from The Art Institute of Boston. He worked in photography, publishing and e-commerce for Ferranti-Dege, Harvard University Medical School, Millipore, and most recently Sartorius (Lab Products and Services).

Colin collapsed from cardiac arrest in Georgetown on May 2 during a long bicycle ride on a beautiful day, and died at Boston Medical Center on May 6.

We will miss and remember Colin forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 408, Lawrence, MA 01842-0808 or another .

We will gather to Celebrate Colin's Life, first in a private Zoom call on May 12 and again in person in the fall if possible, or later if necessary. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -