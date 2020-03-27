Boston Globe Obituaries
COLIN WILLIAM BRYAN

COLIN WILLIAM BRYAN Obituary
BRYAN, Colin William Age 26, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on March 21st. Born and raised in Newton, he was later to reside in Shrewsbury. Colin leaves behind his mom, Anna M. (Brophy) Bryan of Canton and his dad, Paul E. Bryan of Shrewsbury. Colin will be missed also by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, his longtime dear friends Nicole Campanelli, Theo Beatty, and his very special girl, Kayla Vargas. Colin blessed us with his charm, good humor and most notably, an eclectic personality. His impeccable sense of style was ever-present in his music, artwork and of course, his attire. He enjoyed hikes with friends and had a special fondness for nature and animals, especially his dog, Ginger. Colin enjoyed master status as a video gamer. And on any sunny day, Colin would be found behind the wheel of his much loved Mustang convertible - top down of course. Due to the current Covid 19 directives, Services are private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate Colin's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
