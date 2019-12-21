|
|
DOLAN, Colleen Marie (Staples) Age 61, passed away at her home in Windham, NH on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 after a period of hospice care. She was born on July 7, 1958 in Lowell, MA, where she spent her childhood. She was proud that 12 years of that childhood were spent in Catholic education, while attending Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, MA. A Master's degree in Social Work led to a career working directly in and managing elder care. For the last 6 years, she worked for kjdElectronics as the "Magic Elf." Colleen enjoyed family time at home, the Christmas season, traveling, trips to the family camp and 26 years renting on Dover Ave. at Hampton Beach. Later in life, she was often involved with activities at Saint Matthew's Parish in Windham and made many friends in faith there. Colleen is survived by her husband of 27 years, Rick Dolan, her son Michael Delmore and his wife Erin, and their son Benjamin, her son Kevin Dolan and his wife Lauren, her father Dean Staples and family of St. Petersburg, FL, her auntie Barbara Galligan and family of Attleboro, MA, and several cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 28th at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in New Plains Cemetery, Windham. Calling Hours will be held Friday, Dec. 27th from 4-7 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Parish, 2 Searles Rd., Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Colleen Marie (Staples) DOLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019