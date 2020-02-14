|
|
DONAHUE, Colleen P. Of Worcester, MA, passed away on February 11, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, at age 53. Born in Eatontown, NJ at the Fort Monmouth Military Hospital, Colleen was the cherished daughter of Philip and the late Marion C. (O'Leary) Donahue, and the she was the sister of the late Brian P. Donahue. Colleen is survived by her loving, caring partner of 16 years, Nancy Barnett, of Worcester, her sisters Eileen Hartz and her husband Jeremy of Marshfield, Terryn Potter and her husband Thomas of Whitinsville, MA. Colleen was the dear aunt of Liam, Arianna, and Aidan Hartz, James and Michael Potter, Kaleigh Donahue and her mother Cindy Miller, and great-aunt of Finnegan Hartz. She is also survived by her many beloved cousins and other loved ones. Colleen graduated from St. Mary's High School in Alexandria, VA and attended Mass Bay Community College in Wellesley. Over the years, Colleen worked as a medical unit secretary at Framingham Union and Newton Wellesley hospitals. Colleen's quick wit, great sense of humor (which was always at the ready), loving, calm and caring nature, will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Procession from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020