GORMLEY, Collette G. (Tremblay) Of Salem, MA, age 82, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Alliance Health at Rosewood after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of John L. Gormley for 59 years. Born and raised in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Gerard M. and Cecile A. Tremblay. Collette graduated from St. Joseph Academy Grammar and High School and Salem State University. She was a teacher in Salem for 33 years at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School and Collins Middle School, retiring in 2000. She was admired by her students and respected by her colleagues. She also taught Religious Education at St. John The Evangelist Church in Swampscott, MA. She enjoyed travelling with her family and friends, sewing, home decorating, and Broadway musicals. She is survived by her husband John, her daughters Laurel A. Gormley of Charlestown, Maureen E. Gormley and her son-in-law James A. Kinkead. Loving "memere" to her granddaughters Alayna and Kayla Kinkead of Bethesda, MD. She was the sister of the late Denise M. Donovan and her husband Rickard Donovan, Sr. of Salem, and aunt of the late Rickard, Jr. and the late Sean Donovan. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Collette was a member of the Salem Teachers Union/AFT and the Mass. Retirees Association. The family is most grateful for the excellent care Collette received at Alliance at Rosewood and from All Care Hospice. Visiting Hours: A family Graveside Service will be held next week and a Memorial Mass of Celebration of Collette's Life in the future. Donations in Collette's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. John the Evangelist Church, 198 Humphrey St., Swampscott, MA 01907. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020