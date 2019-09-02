|
DiPAOLO, Colomba (Coppola) Of Newton, Sept. 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernardo DiPaolo. Devoted mother of Carmine and Sharyn DiPaolo and Maria and Harry Ohannesian. Loving grandmother of Michael, Kayla and Niko. Dear sister of Vinicio Coppola and his wife Gerarda and Lidia Sabitini and her husband Ernesto. Cherished aunt of Grace, Tony, Anna, Sandra, Anthony and Marco. Funeral from the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Monday, Sept. 9 at 9:30AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton at 10:30AM. Interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Sunday, Sept. 8 from 3-7PM. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019