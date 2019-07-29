|
MORAN, Colonel James Kavanagh USAFR (Ret.) Age 72, of Beamount, CA, formerly of Concord, MA, July 15, 2019. Born in Concord, MA, Jan. 20, 1947, son of the late Edna R. (Massey) and William J. Moran, Sr. Beloved brother to Rita F. (John W.) Pope, Chelmsford, MA, Kathleen (Jurgen) Appis, Chester, NJ, Rosemary (the late Carl) Madia, Hyannis, MA, William J. Moran, Jr., McDonough GA, Robert R. (Natalie) Moran, Concord, MA. Predeceased by sisters, Ruth E. Moran and Edna Mae Moran. Admired and loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He leaves his companion and partner Janice M. Murphy of Idyllwild, CA. Jim graduated from Concord Carlisle HS, 1965 and was a distinguished honor graduate of the University of Massachusetts Reserve Officer Training Corps program in 1969. In 1993, he earned a Master's Degree in National Security and Decision Making from the United States Naval War College, Newport, RI. Jim's military career spanned 4 decades; serving in Vietnam through the Persian Gulf Wars. He piloted the T-37A, T-38A,C-141,C-5A, and KC-10, amassing over 10,000 hours. He received numerous recognitions, including the Legion of Merit, Vietnam Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal. He retired in 2005 after and went on to work as a Pilot Instructor with the Boeing C17A Aircrew Training System Program at March ARB, CA. Interment with military honors at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA, on August 9, 2019 at 2:15 pm. A Memorial Service will be held locally in Concord, MA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org, or the Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, 34 Walden St., Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742-2542, www.thescholarshipfundofcc.org. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019