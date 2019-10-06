Boston Globe Obituaries
COLUMBIA (COVIELLO) CARATELLI

COLUMBIA (COVIELLO) CARATELLI Obituary
CARATELLI, Columbia "Marie" (Coviello) Of Medford, Oct. 5. Beloved wife of the late Attilio Caratelli. Devoted mother of Francis Caratelli of Billerica and his late wife Rose Marie, Michael Caratelli of NH, Theresa Goodwin and her husband Gary of Milford, and Peter Caratelli and his wife Joanne of Bridgewater. Loving grandmother of David, Danielle, Jennifer, Christopher, Nicholas and Joseph. Loving great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of the late Agnes, Carmella, Josephine, Gerald, Maryann, Celia and Joseph. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Columbia's name to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
