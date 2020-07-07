|
LaROSA, Columbia M. AKA "Lola M." (Petrillo) In Revere, formerly of East Boston, at 92 years, July 6th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore L. "Sal" LaRosa. Cherished mother of James R. LaRosa of Rockland, formerly of Hull, and the late Lorraine M. Tedeschi. Devoted "Nonnie" to James S. LaRosa, USMC and his wife, Melissa, of Rockland, MA, and Laura L. LaRosa of Hull, MA. Dear sister to Lena Ferrari of East Boston, Norwell, and the late Grace Staffieri, and the late Joseph, Palmarino, Henry, Gaetano and Genaro LaRosa. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services and entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden, will be held privately. Due to the ongoing pandemic and mandates issued, a Celebration of Life/Memorial Funeral Mass will be scheduled and announced on social media and the Funeral Home's website (www.vertuccioandsmith.com). For over 40 years, the LaRosa family owned and operated LaRosa Bakery of Jeffries Point, East Boston and "My Donut" at Brown Circle, Revere until the early nineties. Lola worked alongside her devoted husband, "Sal", until the bakery closed in 1995. She was a member of the Revere Patriots Club for over 35 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals were honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020