COLUMBIA (CAVOTA) SWINSON

COLUMBIA (CAVOTA) SWINSON Obituary
SWINSON, Columbia (Cavota) Age 97, of Swampscott, MA, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Devereux Nursing Home, Marblehead, MA after testing positive for Covid-19. Born in Bethlehem, PA, to Michael and Maria (Marina) Cavota. She was a retired seamstress & a member of I.L.G.W.U. She enjoyed crochet, cooking, gardening, bingo and her many pets. She was a member St. Rocco's Church and St. John the Evangelist Church. She moved to Swampscott, MA in 1995 and lived with her daughter, Ginger, and her husband David Zeller until August 2019 moving into the Devereux Nursing Home. Columbia is survived by daughter, Ginger & husband David Zeller, granddaughters Kayla Zeller & partner Christian Galacar, Merina Zeller & partner Cameron Pelkey; her daughter Barbara & husband William Crawford, living in France; grandson Michael DeGans & spouse Fabrice DeGans, Seattle. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Catholic Church, Martins Creek, PA or the Swampscott Senior Center. Online condolences can be made at www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
