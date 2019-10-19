|
|
CHIARENZA, Concetta "Tina" (Chiarella) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, Oct. 17. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Chiarenza. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Grady and her husband Louis, Anthony Chiarenza and his wife Katherine, the late Joseph Chiarenza and his surviving wife Geraldine, and the late Loretta Cox and her surviving husband Michael. Survived by nine grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandson Michael Cox and six brothers and sisters. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Tina's heart was always in the North End, shopping, walking, and visiting with friends. She loved her family, and guests to her house were always well-fed. Tina was widowed at 42, making her the head of the family, but she still made everyone laugh and gave joy to all who knew her. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019