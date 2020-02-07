|
|
DANFORTH-MORRILL, Concetta "Connie" (Portentoso) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on February 5th. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Morrill. Loving mother of Charles Morrill and his fiancee Debbie Boyce of West Roxbury, Richard Morrill and his wife Cindy of Virginia and David Morrill and his wife Erin of Andover. Dear grandmother of Lisa, David, Rachel and Eric and great-grandmother of Luke. Sister of Michael Portentoso and his wife Carol of Waltham and the late Antonetta Portentoso, Louise Dwyer and Joseph Portentoso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday at 10:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Connie to The Children's Room, 1210 Mass. Ave., Arlington, MA 02476 or childrensroom.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020