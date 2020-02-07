Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CONCETTA DANFORTH-MORRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONCETTA "CONNIE" (PORTENTOSO) DANFORTH-MORRILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONCETTA "CONNIE" (PORTENTOSO) DANFORTH-MORRILL Obituary
DANFORTH-MORRILL, Concetta "Connie" (Portentoso) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on February 5th. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Morrill. Loving mother of Charles Morrill and his fiancee Debbie Boyce of West Roxbury, Richard Morrill and his wife Cindy of Virginia and David Morrill and his wife Erin of Andover. Dear grandmother of Lisa, David, Rachel and Eric and great-grandmother of Luke. Sister of Michael Portentoso and his wife Carol of Waltham and the late Antonetta Portentoso, Louise Dwyer and Joseph Portentoso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday at 10:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Connie to The Children's Room, 1210 Mass. Ave., Arlington, MA 02476 or childrensroom.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONCETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -