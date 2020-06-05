Boston Globe Obituaries
FALANGA, Concetta (Palladino) Passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 107. Concetta was the beloved wife of the late Charles Falanga and the dear daughter of the late Angelo and Jennie (Mogavero) Palladino and stepmother to the late Sophie (Malone) Palladino. She was the dear sister of the late Mary Pizzano and her late husband Albert, Edith Palladino, Helen Mcleod, Rose Giambusso, Felix and Anthony Palladino. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Concetta owned and operated a restaurant with her husband for many years and later worked as a Pastry Chef at the Prudential in Boston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 9, at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury (close friends and family welcome, limited attendance). In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Entombment will be private at Saint Michael Cemetery. Joseph Russo Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
