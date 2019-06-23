Boston Globe Obituaries
CONCETTA (PERELLA) HUNT

CONCETTA (PERELLA) HUNT Obituary
HUNT, Concetta (Perella) Of Saugus, June 22. Wife of the late Deforest R. "Mikey" Hunt. Loving mother of Kenneth Hunt of Groveland, Donna Badolato of Wilmington & Catherine Ghandchi of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Shahriar, Victoria, Alfredo, Shaheen, Casey & Ethan. Great-grandmother of Amelia. Sister of Mary Perotta of Saugus, the late Mario Aloisi and the late William Perella. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund at jimmyfund.org For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
