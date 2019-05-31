|
SLAUENWHITE, Concetta M. (Guiliano) Of Highland Beach, FL, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed peacefully on April 19, 2019. Age 79. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Slauenwhite. Loving mother of Karen and Mario Licciardello of Long Island, NY, Frank and Cheryl Slauenwhite of Woburn, MA, and the late Diane Neary of Nashua, NH. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren, including Courtney, Carly, Cole, Sophia, and Jennifer; and she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd., WOBURN, on Sunday, June 9th, from 11:00-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Interment will be private. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019