|
|
VITALE, Concetta "Connie" (Feola) Age 96, of Hanover, formerly of Randolph and Mattapan, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church in Hanover promptly followed by the burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. For a complete obituary, online guestbook, and directions, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019