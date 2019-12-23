|
VOLPE, Concetta "Connie" (DelGrande) Age 96, of Brockton, died peacefully December 21, 2019 at the Guardian Center. Connie was the wife of the late Feliciano Volpe. Born in Introdaqua, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Oreste and Luisa (Silvestri) DelGrande.
Connie was the mother of Ben and his wife Sheila of Yarmouth, Gabriel and his fianc?e Denise Dunne of Bridgewater, Lou and his wife Rita of Walpole, John and his wife Patricia of Norwell and the late Loretta and Antonio Volpe. Grandmother of Dante, Michael, Gina, Lucas, Nicholas and Joseph Volpe, mother-in-law of Charlene Volpe of S. Easton and sister of the late Joseph, Enrico, Gina and Tony DelGrande. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, Thursday, December 26, 4-8pm. The Funeral Procession will gather at the Funeral Home Friday at 9am for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church at 10am. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Donations may be made in Connie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, visit or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
