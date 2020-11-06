ZINGARIELLO, Concetta (DeSimone) Of Revere, passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Montella, Italy on January 29, 1943 to the late Vito DeSimone and Generosa (Cianci). Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Zingariello. Devoted mother of Carmine Zingariello and his wife Paula, Cristian Zingariello, and Marco Zingariello and his wife Crystal. Cherished grandmother of Salvatore and Matias. Dear sister of Maria DeSimone of Italy, Luciana DeSimone of Italy, and the late Alfonso DeSimone of France, Cristina DeSimone of Italy, and Mario DeSimone of Argentina. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am. Everyone to meet directly at church. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, there will be capacity limits and masks are required (names and temperatures will be taken upon entrance). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Concetta's name to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or at alz.org
