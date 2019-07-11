Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
851 Main Street
North Woburn, MA
View Map
CONCHETTA S. (GOBBI) LEONARDIS

LEONARDIS, Conchetta S. (Gobbi) Of Woburn, July 9th, at ninety-three years of age. Beloved wife of the late Edmund F. Leonardis. Loving mother of Donna Hawes, her husband John of Melrose, Louise Gardener, her fiancé Jay Busa of Woburn, Susan Greekwood, her husband David, also of Woburn, Judy Venezia, her husband William of CT, Joanne LeFort, her husband Rod of Nashua, NH and Edmund Leonardis of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of 32, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother to one. Dear sister of Julia MaMahon Gobbi of Westwood, Anna Gobbi of Dedham, Lucy Murphy of Brockton and the late Frank and Mickey Gobbi. Loving sister-in-law of Margi Richardson of Woburn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Monday, July 15th at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, North Woburn, at Noon. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Monday morning, 9:30-11:30 prior to the Funeral. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
