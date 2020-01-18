Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONNIE MORRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONNIE MORRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONNIE MORRA Obituary
MORRA, Connie (Rainone) Of Saugus, age 94, January 16th. Wife of the late John E. Morra. Loving mother of John S. Morra & Lisa A. Morra, both of Saugus. Sister of the late Joseph Rainone. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -