More Obituaries for CONNIE ROSATO
CONNIE ROSATO


1921 - 2020
CONNIE ROSATO Obituary
ROSATO, Connie Age 98, of Hyde Park and Wayland, passed away April 21st at Mary Ann Morse Natick of Covid-19. Wife of Louis Perin and Anthony Rosato, who both predeceased her, mother of Lois Stevens and her husband Gary, grandmother to Kristin Wojciak her husband Waylon, Keith Stevens and his wife Samantha, great-grandmother to Wylie Wojciak and many loving nieces. Her sister Colina Pauletti and brother Charlie Mariano both predeceased her. Connie ran a hair salon and later became active in many senior groups: Mil-Par, Jolly Aces and Curry College Seniors. She loved to travel, line dance, attend musicals and shop for sale items with her daughter. Connie's family wants to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Mary Ann Morse for the loving care she received over the last year. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the . No Services are currently scheduled, due to Covid-19.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
