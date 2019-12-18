|
|
MORAN, Conor Age 94, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Clarinbridge, Galway, Ireland, Conor moved to Lynn in 1959 and worked for MIT for 30 years, retiring as the General Manager of the Campus Activity Complex. Conor is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Julie Moran of Lynn, son James Moran and his wife Maryelise of Jamaica Plain, daughter Ann Marie Janielis and her husband Joseph of Winthrop, son Kevin Moran and his wife Julie of Peabody, son Brian Moran and his wife Kimberly of Westborough, 7 grandchildren and 4 sisters. Visiting Hours: Conor's Funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9AM from Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN followed by a 10:00AM Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Lynn, and Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting Hours will be Friday from 4-8PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Conor's name to St. Vincent de Paul, care of Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn. Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019