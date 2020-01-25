|
CASTILLO, Conrado M. Age 64, of Woburn, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Debra C. (Wray) Castillo. Devoted father of Randy Castillo of Woburn. Dear brother of Tina Luongo and family, Maria Ziminsky and family. Also survived by his loving sisters-in-law Kathy Keefe and Bridget Oliveira and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Mon., Jan. 27 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. Donations in Conrado's memory may be made to The New England Hemophilia Assoc., 307 Washington St., Suite 401, Dedham, MA 02026. www.newenglandhemophilia.org Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of WINCHESTER. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020