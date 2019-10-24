Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
CONSTANCE A. "CONNIE" (HOLMY) ROSE

CONSTANCE A. "CONNIE" (HOLMY) ROSE Obituary
ROSE, Constance A. "Connie" (Holmy) Of Somerville, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Rose, Sr. Loving mother of Francis J. Rose, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Lewis E. Rose and his wife Joanne of Worcester and Susan E. Rose of Somerville. Sister of John Holmy and Janice St. George. Dear grandmother of Ian, Colin, Emma and Isabelle Rose. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday morning 9:30 - 10:30. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
