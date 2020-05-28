|
COLETTI, Constance Ann (MacDonald) Of Monument Beach, MA, 90, passed away on May 18. She was born July 1929 in Quincy, MA to Constance (Hoey) MacDonald Burgess and Clarence R. MacDonald. She attended the Woodward School For Girls, earned a B.A. from Wheaton College and spent a year in Dijon, France on a Fulbright Fellowship. In March1952, while in France, Connie married her beloved husband Noel Vincent Coletti. Connie was a devoted wife and mother of six children, and had a long career in education, as a French/Latin teacher in New Haven and later as a guidance counselor at Guilford High School for 24 years, and Branford High School for 2 years. After retirement, Connie was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Falmouth, and volunteered at the Aptuxet Trading Post, the Bourne Historical Society, and Meals on Wheels. Survived by her husband of 68 years, Noel Vincent Coletti, her sister Barbara Saabye (Allen), her 5 remaining children: Judith LeBeau (Mark) of Monument Beach, MA; Sarah Coletti (Michael Biales) of Acton, MA; Ellen Coletti (Kevin Murray) of Roslindale, MA; Ted (Charles) Coletti (Patrice) of Killingworth, CT; and Amy Allen (Fred) of Madison, CT; and her daughter-in-law Deborah Young Coletti, as well as 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Noel Vincent Coletti, Jr., and her siblings: Robert MacDonald, Jane Flanagan, Holly Richards, and Joan Muller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Falmouth, uuffm.org or the Bourne Conservation Trust, bourneconservationtrust.org For information about a memorial service, contact the UU Fellowship of Falmouth.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020