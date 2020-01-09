|
TURNER, Constance Ann Regis Ed.M. "Connie" Born 18 July, 1948 - Died 5 January, 2020. One of the brightest stars in the sky - Betelgeuse - is dimming right now in our galaxy as one of our brightest stars dimmed, this week, long before her time.
Connie Turner was born in Newton, Massachusetts, the youngest of five children born to James Michael and Mary Regis (née Ryan) Turner. She attended Our Lady Help of Christians grammar and high school in Newton, Massachusetts, received her BA in Elementary Education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; an MA in Elementary Education from Antioch Graduate School, and an MA in Educational Media from Harvard Graduate School of Education, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
She began her teaching career in Newton Public Schools, Newton, MA, in the 1970s as a Kindergarten, 2nd and 3rd grade Teacher. She then became the Founder/Director of The Teacher's Center for the Newton Public Schools, 1978-1980.
Then, in 1980, she started her career in international education when she taught for 2 years at Colegio Nueva Granada, Bogotá, Colombia. Through the 80s, she worked in various positions in the USA but returned to Colegio Nueva Granada in the early 90s as Primary Principal and never looked back.
She held this post as Elementary Principal in Lincoln International School, Buenos Aires, Argentina; American School of Bombay, Mumbai, India; International School of Islamabad, Pakistan; as well as the American International School in Caracas, Venezuela; the American School in Guatemala and was currently the Elementary School Principal at the School of Nations, Brasilia, Brazil.
The above list might let you know Connie had many, many good friends all over the world. She was with her two daughters, Alexandra Ryan Turner and Susanna Regis Turner, in most of these countries. Her daughters - who were the highlight and central focus of her life - will greatly miss their well-traveled mother, as will her relatives: her sisters and brother: Martha Turner-Borek and her husband Bob Borek of Chelmsford, MA, Richard Turner and his spouse Nancy Hutton of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Turner of Hudson, MA and Virginia Turner of Carlisle, MA; her nieces Kate Starr (née) Turner and Loren Soeiro of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Liz Suscha (née) Turner and Jason Suscha of Indianapolis, IN, and nephews Christian Hedlund of Carlisle, MA, Justin Hedlund and Lila Sarwono of Rumford, RI, Michael Turner and Nicole Randol of Monona, WI.
Cousins, "The Waltham Turners" Mary Palmer, Joan Flynn and Elizabeth Catarius, as well as her Ryan family cousins, Geoff Ryan, Amy Ryan and and Harold Carroll, Lydia Robertson (née) Ryan and, finally, many, many dear friends, especially Susan Carolan (née Delaney), Connie's friend from high school, and Michele Granger (née) Letendre, Connie's friend from college, will miss her energy, her laughter, her positivity and her always engaging charm?and her suitcases!
A Memorial Event is planned for June at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020