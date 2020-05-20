Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CONSTANCE "CONNIE" (CONSOLE) BAUMGARTNER


1931 - 2020
CONSTANCE "CONNIE" (CONSOLE) BAUMGARTNER Obituary
BAUMGARTNER, Constance (Console) "Connie" Of Amesbury, formerly E. Boston, May 19, 2020, at age 88. Former wife of the late Philip Baumgartner. Devoted mother of John Baumgartner and his wife Marie of Amesbury. Loving sister of the late Benjamin, Dickie, and Angelo Console. Also survived by dear friends Michelle and Rob Spadafora and their children Shane and Caitlyn. Connie was greeted in Heaven by her longtime friend Geraldine Dicillio. In accordance with current public health regulations, Services will be private, with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Connie's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
