BREITWEISER, Constance Of Stuart, FL, formerly of Billerica, MA, June 20. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Loving mother of Frederick, Jr. of Hobe Sound, FL, Judi of Lowell, Lisa Camacho of Tyngsboro and Heidi of Chelmsford. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Jillian, Stefana, Peter, Scott, Heather, Emma and Kyle. Great-grandmother of Hailey, Kailyb, Antonio, Ava, Jayla and Connor. Sister of Elizabeth Merlino of Reading and the late Richard A. Puleo and James Puleo. Graveside Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Washington St., Winchester on Thursday, July 9 at noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020