|
|
BRIGGS, Constance (Henderson) Of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on August 13, 2020. She was married for 61 years to her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Briggs, who preceded her in death. She was mother of Cynthia Hess and her husband Ronald of Mississippi as well as Pamela Lee and her late husband Jason. Connie was also the grandmother of Constance Morris, Robert Briggs and wife Laurie, and Cindi's eldest Leland "J.J" Jason Lee, Adam Jason Lee, and great-grandmother of Marcus, Elizabeth, Jane, and Robert. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends. Born Constance Gertrude Henderson in Woburn, the family moved to Marshfield when she was a young girl. She attended Marshfield High School and worked in Boston after graduation. Connie met Robert Briggs on a ski trip and they married in 1954. The couple lived in Hingham before returning to Marshfield to raise their family. Connie was a faithful parishioner of theTrinity Episcopal Church in Marshfield for many years, where she sang in the choir and served on the alter guild. She was also a longtime member of the Marshfield Garden Club. Connie was known for her quick smile and calm demeanor. She was an expert knitter and accomplished seamstress. Naturally athletic, she enjoyed skiing, sailing, and swimming at Humarock Beach. She grew up listening to the Boston Red Sox on the radio with her father and loved the team her whole life. Connie was an avid gardener, canner, and baker. Lucky friends and family were often treated to her outstanding rhubarb pie (Bob's favorite). A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 229 Highland Street in Marshfield Hills. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory can be made to the Trinity Church, by mail to P.O. Box 388, Marshfield MA 02051. For online guestbook and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Constance (Henderson) BRIGGS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020