MURRAY, Constance C. (Govostes) Of Wakefield, July 9. Wife of the late Henry R. Murray. Mother of Thomas Yeung and wife Shirley of Norton and Jack Bailey, Jr., and wife Carol Ann of Stoneham. Grandmother of Richard Yeung and Robert Bailey. Sister of the late Carolyn Mhoon Govostes. Cousin of Stephanie King and husband Terry. Aunt of Kristen and husband Gary, Clyde, Lisa, Annie and Robert. Sister-in-law of Dennis P. Burgess. Beloved sister-in-law of Nancy. Niece of the late Katherin, Gus, Steven, Stella and Catherine Govostes. Funeral will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obit/directions & guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019