CONSTANCE "CONNIE" (CONTI) DICLEMENTE

CONSTANCE "CONNIE" (CONTI) DICLEMENTE Obituary
DICLEMENTE, Constance "Connie" (Conti) Age 86 of Watertown, MA, passed away after a short illness while residing at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham, MA. Connie was cared for and adored by many wonderful nurses and staff. Connie was predeceased by her daughter Maryellen Tardiff. She leaves behind her son Mark Tardiff, his wife Lisa (Koumjian) Tardiff, their two children, Matt and Alicia, and Maryellen's daughter, Nicole Tardiff. She adored both her children and grandchildren. Connie was the second oldest of fifteen siblings and was predeceased by brothers Charlie, Mike, Johnny, Richie, Robert (Butch) and Mario, and sisters Beverley, Leah, and Virginia, and leaves behind Eddie, Billy, Lorraine, Janet and Pam. For years, Connie lived at the Watertown Senior housing apartments at Rosary Drive and made many lifelong friends. Connie's infectious smile and sense of humor were always on full display, whether singing to Elvis Presley music or performing one of her many dance moves as well. Although she was fighting Alzheimer's disease, she continued to live life to the fullest and made everyone around her smile. Her favorite pastime was watching her beloved Red Sox and she was lucky enough to attend her first game at the age of 77! As her grandchildren grew up, she never missed a game or event as she loved to watch them perform. Burial will be private, with a Celebration of Life at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to the - 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
