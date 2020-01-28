|
SMITH, Constance E. "Connie" (Labate) Age 88, of Revere, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Smith. Loving mother of Susan Popa and her late husband John, Bobby Smith and his loving companion Sandy and Ronald Smith and his loving companion Ginny Bosse. Cherished grandmother of Chad, Christopher, Michelle and Stephanie Popa. Adored stepgrandmother of Paul Popa and his wife Dana and stepgreat-grandmother of Braelyn and Cora Popa. Caring sister of the late Lena, Josie, Pat, Pauline, Joanne and Angie. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Connie was a longtime volunteer at the Revere polls during elections. Family and friends will honor Connie's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, February 3rd from 4PM to 8PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private. At the family's request, please Omit flowers. Donations in Connie's memory can be made the by visiting For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere
View the online memorial for Constance E. "Connie" (Labate) SMITH
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020