Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:45 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE E. "CONNIE" (LABATE) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE E. "CONNIE" (LABATE) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Constance E. "Connie" (Labate) Age 88, of Revere, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Smith. Loving mother of Susan Popa and her late husband John, Bobby Smith and his loving companion Sandy and Ronald Smith and his loving companion Ginny Bosse. Cherished grandmother of Chad, Christopher, Michelle and Stephanie Popa. Adored stepgrandmother of Paul Popa and his wife Dana and stepgreat-grandmother of Braelyn and Cora Popa. Caring sister of the late Lena, Josie, Pat, Pauline, Joanne and Angie. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Connie was a longtime volunteer at the Revere polls during elections. Family and friends will honor Connie's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, February 3rd from 4PM to 8PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private. At the family's request, please Omit flowers. Donations in Connie's memory can be made the by visiting For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for Constance E. "Connie" (Labate) SMITH
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -