HARDY, Constance Faith (Hamel) Age 88, died on January 3, 2020, in Pembroke, surrounded by her family. "Connie" was married for 58 years to the late John Robert Hardy. Born in Burlington, VT on May 26, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Hamel and Elizabeth Madenski and the sister of the late Eleanor Monchamp. After graduating from Holyoke High School in 1949, Connie became a Registered Nurse upon graduation from Whidden Memorial School of Nursing. She left nursing shortly after marriage to become a loving mother to her son, Stephen Hardy and his wife, Kristin Lewotsky of Merrimack, NH; and to her daughters Karen Hardy of Millis and Beth Beaulieu of Kingston. She also was the cherished grandmother of Michele and Jeffrey Beaulieu of Kingston. Connie enjoyed singing, floral arranging, playing bridge and was an avid crafter. She briefly returned to nursing once her children were grown but then helped her husband operate the Ben Franklin Craft Store in Ada, MI, which they co-owned, before they retired in 2000 and returned to Massachusetts.
A period of Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will follow the Visitation at 11:00 am, at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Donations in her memory may be made to the ., www.alz.org/donate For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020