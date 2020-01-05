Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home
619 State Road
PLYMOUTH (Manomet), MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
803 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE FAITH (HAMEL) HARDY


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE FAITH (HAMEL) HARDY Obituary
HARDY, Constance Faith (Hamel) Age 88, died on January 3, 2020, in Pembroke, surrounded by her family. "Connie" was married for 58 years to the late John Robert Hardy. Born in Burlington, VT on May 26, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Hamel and Elizabeth Madenski and the sister of the late Eleanor Monchamp. After graduating from Holyoke High School in 1949, Connie became a Registered Nurse upon graduation from Whidden Memorial School of Nursing. She left nursing shortly after marriage to become a loving mother to her son, Stephen Hardy and his wife, Kristin Lewotsky of Merrimack, NH; and to her daughters Karen Hardy of Millis and Beth Beaulieu of Kingston. She also was the cherished grandmother of Michele and Jeffrey Beaulieu of Kingston. Connie enjoyed singing, floral arranging, playing bridge and was an avid crafter. She briefly returned to nursing once her children were grown but then helped her husband operate the Ben Franklin Craft Store in Ada, MI, which they co-owned, before they retired in 2000 and returned to Massachusetts.

A period of Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will follow the Visitation at 11:00 am, at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Donations in her memory may be made to the ., www.alz.org/donate For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -