HADDLETON, Constance Flanders ( Walker) Died peacefully Saturday, April 18, at Liberty Commons in Chatham. Connie was born in Boston on April 4, 1928, the daughter of Frederick B. Walker and Constance (Flanders) Walker. A summer resident of Harwich all her life (aside from several summers in Chatham), she was raised in Chestnut Hill and lived in Dover from 1960 until 2016, when she became a full-time resident of Harwich Port. An alumna of the Winsor School and Simmons College, she earned her Master's degree in Education from Boston University. Connie began her career assisting Dr. Lewis Dexter in cardiology research at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital and later assisted Dr. Shields Warren in cancer research at the New England Deaconess Hospital. Her first teaching position was at Maloney High School, in Meriden, CT. After stepping away from her working career to focus on her sons, she returned to teaching high school science for several years, and then helped run the chemistry laboratory at Wellesley College for thirty years before reluctantly retiring at the age of 78. Connie had an unusually full and productive life. She was a voracious reader, a formidable bridge player, a skilled sailor, and a tennis player few could match. Connie had fun with and appreciated everyone she spent any time with. She loved gardening and all creatures of the wild. Connie enjoyed a second childhood raising her sons, involving herself in various programs at Charles River School and taking her sons on summer camping trips all across New England. She was also active in several organizations, including the Junior League, the Vincent Club, and the League of Women Voters, being centrally involved in the effort to improve the health of the Charles River in the 1960s. Connie was predeceased by her brothers, Frederick B. Walker and Rufus F. Walker, both of Harwich, and by her ex-husband, Russell, of Chatham. She is survived by her son, Frank B. Haddleton and his husband, Brian Jaffarian, of Burlington, VT, and by her son, Russell F. Haddleton, his wife, Alina, and their children, Nina, Russell, and Henry, all of Cambridge. She is also survived by her niece, Sarah Walker Helwig, of Dover, her nephew, F. Burgess Walker, of Ridgefield, CT, her nephew, Bradley C. Walker, of Needham, her cousin, John F. Walker, of Kennebunk, ME, and her cousin, William N. Walker, of Yarmouth. Connie's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Liberty Commons for the excellent care Connie received over the last year. They wish equally to thank the amazing Connie Team of private caregivers who enabled Connie to remain in her Harwich Port home as long as she did. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, Connie's memorial service and burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020