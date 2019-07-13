GOLDSTEIN, Constance (Kellert) Age 86, a resident of Weston for over 50 years passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 after a long illness. Dear wife of Donald Peter Goldstein, MD for 62 years. Devoted mother of Peter Kellert Goldstein and his wife Helana of Lancaster, PA, Elizabeth Ann McDermitt and her husband David of San Antonio, Texas, and Martha Robinson Pucker and her husband Jonathan of Weston. Cherished grandmother of Oliver, Jordan, Alec, Caroline, Mikayla, and Jack. Connie was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Ellis Kellert, MD and the late Rose Robinson Kellert. Upon graduating from Skidmore College and Katherine Gibbs, she worked as a biomedical bibliographer at Rockefeller Institute (now University) in New York City. She moved to Boston following her marriage in 1957 where her husband was serving his residency and was employed at Arthur D. Little Consultants until the birth of her first child. She felt her greatest accomplishment was her three children, and for decades she was active in the Weston community and was devoted to her children's many activities. Connie was an avid gardener, attending the Radcliffe School of Landscape Design (now the Landscape Institute at Harvard), played the recorder in chamber groups, sang in the Wellesley Choral Society, needle-pointed and knitted. She was a loyal alumna of Skidmore College, serving as class president and was dedicated to the growth of the Boston Early Music Festival where she served as a Board Member for over 20 years. She had extraordinary taste and refinement and always made her corner of the world a beautiful place to be. Burial will be private. The family will host a Memorial Concert open to all to celebrate her life and the music she loved, performed by the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra at a date in the Fall. Contributions in Connie's memory may be made to the Boston Early Music Festival, 43 Thorndike Street, Ste 302, Cambridge, MA 02141-1764. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019