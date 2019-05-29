Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. CONSTANCE H. ROSE

ROSE, Dr. Constance H. Passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019, at her home in Marblehead, MA. Also a resident of Boston, MA, Constance was born on July 20, 1928 in Cambridge, MA to Joseph and Josephine Hubbard. Constance was the valedictorian of the Marblehead High School class of 1946 and later went on to graduate with honors from Rollins College class of 1950. She received her Master's Degree in 1961 from Boston University in Spanish Literature and received her PhD in 1968 from Harvard University in Romance Language and Literature. Constance taught for 4 years at Harvard University, 2 years at Brandeis University, 4 years at University of Pittsburgh, and 30 years at Northeastern University having retired in 2006. Constance published many books and articles in professional journals, received many awards and grants including a Fulbright Grant and a National Endowment for the Humanities Junior Humanist Award for 'significant contribution to humanistic studies.' Constance was an avid traveler to unique and faraway places. Constance was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Delbert "Jack" Percy and her nephew Charles Percy. She leaves behind her nephews Jackson Percy, Carlton Percy and Douglas Percy. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Angel. A Graveside Service will be held in Waterside Cemetery, 294 West Shore Drive, Marblehead on Monday, June 24 at 11AM. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of MARBLEHEAD. Guestbook available at: eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076

Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
