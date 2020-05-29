|
HAYES, Constance L. Connie was born in West Bridgewater, MA January 24, 1929 to Richard Patrick Leonard of Brockton, MA and Constance Mary Brady of Newburyport and Brockton, MA. After a divorce that took place shortly after Connie's birth, her mother remarried to George Bailey Butland of Onset and Brockton, MA. Connie graduated from Brockton High School and Colby College in Waterville, ME. She lived in New York City, where she was employed as an Executive Secretary. She married Richard S. Hayes, Jr. of Montclair, NJ and with him had five children. She and her family lived variously in Ridgewood, NJ, Hingham, MA, Peterborough, NH, Marshfield, MA, Grantham, NH, Hopkinton, NH and finally at the Birch Hill Terrace Continuing Care Retirement Community in Manchester, NH, where she succumbed to the ravages of Covid-19 on May 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia, a son, Christopher and a granddaughter, Alison. She is survived by Richard, her adoring husband of 65 years, her 4 surviving children and their spouses, Rosemary and her husband, Paul Santos of Albion, RI, Beth and her husband, Denis Dillon of Rye, NH, Amy and her husband Michael Valenti of Dover, DE, Peter and his wife Laura Stackhouse of New York City, a daughter-in-law, Julie Hayes of Greenland, NH and ten loving grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held for her at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Birch Hill Terrace Benevolent fund or to the s project. Her entire life was devoted to raising and caring for her husband and their family. The party will never be the same without her. To view Constance's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020