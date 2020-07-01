Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE LEE MCGRANE COLEMAN


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE LEE MCGRANE COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Constance Marblehead, Naples, FL Constance Lee McGrane Coleman, 77, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully at Brooksby Village in Peabody on June 29, 2020. Connie is survived by her daughter, Lindsay Coleman O'Connell and her husband Denis and beloved grandson Nathaniel of Marblehead; her twin brother, Richard McGrane and his wife Janet of Middleton; and her nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and brother William. Connie was born on May 7th, 1943 in Spring Valley, IL to Lillian Illemann and Stanley McGrane. They moved to Dedham, MA where she graduated from Dedham High School in 1961. She went on to graduate with her Associate's degree from Westbrook Jr. College in 1963, her Bachelor's in Secondary Education and Biology from Salem State in 1972, and her Master's in biology from Tufts University in 1976. Connie first taught high school biology in Manchester-by-the-Sea and then spent 12 years teaching life and earth science at Swampscott Middle School. She married her husband Dick on Cape Cod in 1973 and the couple lived in Marblehead, MA for over 40 years. Connie and Dick spent their retirement winters in Naples, FL where she enjoyed golfing and continuing her passion for education by teaching English as a second language as a volunteer for the Literacy Volunteers of America. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements: Friends and family are invited to call at the Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm St., MARBLEHEAD, on July 7th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Graveside Service will immediately follow, at 11:15 a.m., at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.eustisandcornell.com

View the online memorial for Constance COLEMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -