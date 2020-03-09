Home

CONSTANCE LILLIAN CALLENDER

CALLENDER, Constance Lillian Of Newton Center, on March 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Cherished aunt of Frederick A. Foster of Brighton and Judith Andrews of Newton. Great-aunt of Ashton and James Andrews, both of Newton. Constance is also survived by her brother-in-law, Frederick E. Foster of Newton. Beloved sister of the late Hillary E. Callender, Jr. and Ida M. Foster. Devoted godmother of the late James E. Foster. She also leaves extended family and dear friends. Proud Korean War Veteran. A Memorial Celebration is planned for a later date. Contributions in Constance's honor can be made to the of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or by calling (800)272-3900. To post a sympathy message, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
