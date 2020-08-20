|
FEELY, Constance Lynch Of Dedham, MA and Matunuck, RI died on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Providence, RI on September 23, 1932 to Alice (Conroy) and James H. Lynch. Constance was predeceased by her husband, Dr. R. John Feely, Jr. with whom she shared sixty-one years of marriage in addition to a loving friendship that started in their youth. She was the beloved mother of R. John Feely, III (Stacie) of Hingham, MA; Luke J. Feely (Kate) of Nashville, TN; Mark G. Feely (Julie) of Libertyville, IL; Captain Matthew S.A. Feely, USN (Ret.) of Alexandria, VA, Mary F. Moriarty (Michael) of Dedham, MA; Alice F. Wilson (Joseph) of Milwaukee, WI; Dr. Jane Feely (Joseph Marinella) of Franklin, MA; and Constance F. Giguere (Jeffrey) of Providence, RI. Constance was the loving grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and the beloved sister of Gerald T. Lynch and Stephen P. Lynch. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ellen Diamond and Margo Bauer, and brothers, James H. Lynch, III and Paul David Lynch. Constance graduated from Elmhurst Academy of the Sacred Heart and Salve Regina College. A dedicated teacher for many years at Ursuline Academy and in the Boston Public Schools, Constance earned a Masters in Special Education from Lesley University. Due to the pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in Constance's memory to Ursuline Academy 65 Lowder Street, Dedham, MA 02026 www.ursulineacademy.net/giving or Sisters of Mercy Ministry Fund. 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast Condolences may be sent to Monahan Drabble and Sherman: monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020