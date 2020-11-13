1/1
CONSTANCE M. "CONNIE" (WARD) MCGRATH
McGRATH, Constance "Connie" M. (Ward) Of Woburn, November 12th at the age of sixty-two. Beloved wife of Michael McGrath. Devoted mother of Michael McGrath of Watertown and Eric McGrath of Woburn. Dear sister of Catherine Mellen of Nashua and the late Stephen Ward. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews and friends.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Connie's Funeral Mass at St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Wednesday, November 18th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Funeral Mass from 8:30– 9:45 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in Connie's honor to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
