MANOLI, Constance Was born September 7, 1954 and passed away peacefully June 21, 2019, at the age of 64, after a tranquil evening and morning with her loving family. She was the proud mother of Christopher Skocay, 38, of Concord, and Michael Skocay, 33, of Boston. The daughter of Joan Gordon Manoli and Salvatore Manoli, she is survived by her brother, John Manoli, and her sons. Conni was an archivist at the Concord Free Public Library and held two Master's degrees. She lived in Gloucester, Lexington, and Rockport. A devoted and loving mother, she instilled in her sons an appreciation of art, culture, history, and the outdoors. She lived life on her terms: deliberately, passionately, and fearlessly true to herself. A Memorial Service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Walden Woods Project, www.walden.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019