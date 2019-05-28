GORMLEY, Constance Murphy Beloved wife of the late James F. Gormley, passed away peacefully in her home on May 23, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1921 in Boston to Dr. George and Mary Murphy.



She was the loving sister of Adele M. White. Connie was a dearly loved aunt to many and the great-aunt to many more. Constance was a faithful member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. The family of Mrs. Gormley is sincerely grateful for the compassionate loving care given to her by Tammy Bergstrom. Constance was blessed with a remarkably beautiful disposition and was a blessing to all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Redeemer Church, or to Broad Reach Hospice.



Visiting Hours will be held from 6p-8p on Thursday, June 6, th at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Rd., CHATHAM, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10a on Friday, June 7th, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Chatham. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Chatham. Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019