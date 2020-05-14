Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Woodbrook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE OBERLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE (NOFRY) OBERLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE (NOFRY) OBERLE Obituary
OBERLE, Constance "Connie" (Nofry) Of Woburn, May 9, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Oberle. Loving and devoted mother of Dianne Oberle of Reading, Karen Doherty and her husband Jim of Reading, and the late Mark Addison Oberle. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Collin Doherty of Reading. Sister of the late Dorothy Ellison and loving aunt to Carol Whitman. Due to the current health pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. You may remember Connie by making a donation in her name to Community Servings, www.Servings.org Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -