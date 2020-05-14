|
OBERLE, Constance "Connie" (Nofry) Of Woburn, May 9, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Oberle. Loving and devoted mother of Dianne Oberle of Reading, Karen Doherty and her husband Jim of Reading, and the late Mark Addison Oberle. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Collin Doherty of Reading. Sister of the late Dorothy Ellison and loving aunt to Carol Whitman. Due to the current health pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. You may remember Connie by making a donation in her name to Community Servings, www.Servings.org Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020